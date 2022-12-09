Is retirement in the offing? Worried about having the money to enjoy it?

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services has helped thousands of people create a rock-solid plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The upcoming change in seasons may have you thinking about a new season of life, namely retirement. But if you’re like a lot of people, you’re worried about whether you have enough savings to make it all the way through.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services has helped thousands of people create a rock-solid plan.

He can proudly say, not a single client has lost a penny with his plans.

You owe it to yourself to sit down with Tom and talk about what your retirement could look like.

Call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.