x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Exchange

Is retirement in the offing? Worried about having the money to enjoy it?

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services has helped thousands of people create a rock-solid plan.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The upcoming change in seasons may have you thinking about a new season of life, namely retirement. But if you’re like a lot of people, you’re worried about whether you have enough savings to make it all the way through.  

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services has helped thousands of people create a rock-solid plan.  

He can proudly say, not a single client has lost a penny with his plans.  

You owe it to yourself to sit down with Tom and talk about what your retirement could look like.  

Call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out