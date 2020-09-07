St. Cecilia Music Center releases 2021 concert season, its biggest ever

St. Cecilia Music Center is announcing the largest concert season in its history for 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a world-class line-up including folk, jazz, and chamber music, plus an exciting new Winterfest Music Festival. St. Cecilia Executive Director Cathy Holbrook joined The Exchange Thursday to lay it all out.

The new WinterFest will features six-time GRAMMY-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride with some of his most talented musical collaborators for a three-evening festival in Royce Auditorium on February 25, 26 and 27, 2021.

Artists in SCMC’s Spectacular Jazz Series will include the charismatic Saxophonist Joshua Redman with his Quartet on January 21, 2021, acclaimed trombonist, composer and producer Delfeayo Marsalis with the Uptown Jazz Orchestra on April 15, 2021 and Grammy and Tony Award-winning Jazz Singer Dee Dee Bridgewater together with phenomenal Jazz Pianist Bill Charlap on May 8, 2021.

The esteemed Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform three concerts: Magical Schubert on January 28, 2021 featuring three of Franz Schubert’s most significant chamber music works and The Brahms Effect on April 29, 2021 celebrating the music and influences of composer Johannes Brahms, and Sensational Strings on June 3, 2021 featuring the music of Dvořák, Beethoven, and 20th-century master Erwin Schulhoff;.

The Acoustic Café Folk Series will feature nine exciting concerts including singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin (1/22/21) rescheduled from SCMC’s 2019/2020 season, popular returning artists from past seasons, the Milk Carton Kids (TBD) and Leo Kottke (Feb. 18), and new first-time artists to perform at St. Cecilia Music Center – Watkins Family Hour (TBD), Kat Edmonson (3/4/21), Rodney Crowell (3/25/21), The Mark O’Connor Band (4/21/21), Sam Bush (5/6/21), and Marc Cohn (5/23/21).

For more information or to order tickets, visit www.scmc-online.org or call 616-459-2224.

