Tackle mobility issues now so you can enjoy retirement the way you’ve always dreamed

This is sponsored content.

Now is the time to tackle that nagging pain in your neck or back. You know the one.

It’s been limiting your mobility and making the routine of daily living nearly impossible. Dr. Michael Kwast joined us from iChiro Clinics to share HIS philosophy about finding a solution for pain.

Dr. Kwast says there have been changes in technology that have impacted the ability to help patients regain mobility but he says, in the end, people don’t care HOW their problem is solved, just that there is a solution. And Dr. Kwast is adamant that resolving pain cannot come from a bottle of pills.

Listen to his thoughts and then make an appointment to find a solution for your pain at www.ichiroclinics.com.

