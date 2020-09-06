Total Trek Quest announces new virtual summer program

While TTQ generally has Fall and Spring seasons at local schools, Arbor Circle developed the new TTQ Summer program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Total Trek Quest (TTQ), a program of Arbor Circle, has announced a virtual summer program open to all incoming 3rd – outgoing 5th grade boys and male-identifying individuals, regardless of physical location.

TTQ Summer will begin the week of June 15 and end with a virtual 5k the weekend of August 15.

While TTQ generally has Fall and Spring seasons at local schools, Arbor Circle developed the new TTQ Summer program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting closure of all Michigan schools.

“In this time of physical distancing and potential isolation, it’s that much more important we connect with our youth and provide them and their families for an outlet for movement, learning and fun" said Leigh Moerdyke, Prevention and Advocacy Program Director at Arbor Circle.

The TTQ Summer program includes:

Virtual game night kickoff

Nine weeks of 5k training and experiential learning activities that focus on building coping and resilience skills, making healthy choices, and strengthening mental health

Live/recorded runs and activities

Weekly support forums

A culminating virtual 5k at the end of the season

The registration fee for TTQ Summer is $25 per child, and scholarships are readily available for anyone who may need financial assistance to participate.

To register your child for the TTQ Summer program, visit raceplanner.com/register/index/TTQSummer.

Through more than 50 programs and services, Arbor Circle provides mental health counseling, substance use treatment, family development, adoption and foster care, advocacy, prevention and quality child care resource and referral services.

With a variety of services in 11 West Michigan counties, Arbor Circle serves over 15,000 individuals and families annually. Learn more at www.arborcircle.org.

Total Trek Quest is an after school program for boys in grades 3-5, Total Trek Quest (TTQ) combines the physical activity of training for a 5k run with a curriculum that focuses on learning to set goals, building strong relationships, and making healthy choices. This fun, interactive 9-week program uses running and educational activities to encourage positive mental health and wellness, while also preventing high-risk behaviors.

Learn more at arborcircle.org/services/total-trek-quest.

