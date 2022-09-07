WaterDog Outfitters in Whitehall introduces the eBike and a 'Try It Before You Buy It' sales philosophy

There is no shortage of great things to do in Michigan's outdoors and one doesn’t have to look very far to find just the right equipment to enjoy them all.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Michiganders are lucky. There is no shortage of great things to do in the outdoors and one doesn’t have to look very far to find just the right equipment to enjoy them all.

WaterDog Outfitters in Whitehall offers kayak, paddle board and bike rentals, and they have a huge variety of equipment for sale.

This summer, according to owner Steven Crooks, people are loving the eBikes. He’s had to re-stock the electric bikes just to keep up with the demand.

Crooks says eBikes are equipped with a battery-operated motor to assist riders, but can be ridden without assistance, just like a regular bike. The bikes get about 60 miles on a charge and are super fun to ride.

WaterDog has a try it before you buy it policy that makes shopping and buying fun.

Customers can hop in a kayak or climb on a paddle board right on the property of WaterDog’s new store, just a block from their original location. Or, they can take an eBike out on the Montague Trail that runs right beside the store.

Support a local business and skip those risky online sales.

WaterDog Outfitters supports their customers with a large service department, which is not available to folks who buy their gear at the big-box stores.

WaterDog Outfitters

115 W. Hanson St.

Whitehall, MI

231-740-5673

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.