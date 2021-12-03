When divorce forces the sale of a home the process can be legally and emotionally challenging

When Tammy Jo Budzynski from TJ Homes signs on to sell a home, usually it marks a new beginning, but she’s seen her fair share of endings as well.

Budzynski said couples need to know Michigan’s divorce laws and whether Michigan is a Community Property state.

She said if there are children involved, they should be considered, and finally, a decision must be made about who gets the house, and whether it is necessary to sell. Budzynski said,

“It’s important you don’t make any uninformed decisions when you’re going through a divorce. You do not want to make any mistakes when it comes to the most valuable things in your life.”

According to the BBC, there are signs that the divorce rate is rising around the world as couples struggle with the emotional and economic fallout of the past year.

Budzynski responded to the spike by writing a BLOG about it: https://tjhomes.com/the-savvy-homeowner-blog/.

If you are in a position to buy or sell a home, contact Budzynski at 616-292-4400.

