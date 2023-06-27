Grand Rapids USPS Letter Carrier honored for saving man's life

USPS Letter Carrier Wilma Daley received a Postmaster General Hero Award for an act of bravery while on the clock that saved a Kentwood man's life.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids United States Postal Service (USPS) worker is receiving the highest honor that an employee can get.

USPS Letter Carrier Wilma Daley received a Postmaster General Hero Award for an act of bravery while on the clock that saved a Kentwood man's life.

Daley was on her usual route in Grand Rapids during a winter storm when she noticed a customer lying in his driveway.

The man, who is a retired Kentwood Police Officer, was trying to take his trash can to the road when he fell and broke his arm. The right side of his body had gone numb and he was unable to get himself up for 30 minutes.

Daley came to the rescue, but was unable to lift him by herself. She flagged down a passing driver to help.

The pair were able to help the man get safely inside. He was later treated at the hospital, and said he may not be here today if weren't for Daley's efforts.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy commended Daley's heroic actions in a letter (of course).

“I want to commend your selfless display of civic duty. You deserve the highest level of admiration for coming to the aid of a customer. Thank you for being the eyes and ears of your community,” wrote DeJoy. “Your efforts are a timely reminder of the ties that bind communities and our country together.”

Only about 5,500 individuals have been honored with a Postmaster General Hero Award since its inception in 2003.

In 2022, the Postal Service recognized 149 employees with the award.

