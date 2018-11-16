When it comes to charitable giving, there are a lot of options every holiday season. North Kent Connect is a Christian organization based in Rockford. The organization's goal is to help improve the lives of all people in northern Kent County.

Over the holiday season, NKC is asking for donations for the "Tree of Hope" campaign. They are asking for sheets, blankets, adult clothing in sizes L, XL, XXL, toys, pajamas, sweatshirts, winter coats, boots, snow pants, crib sheets, sheet sets, and bath and hand towels. These things will be offered to NKC clients for between $1 and $5 each at the Christmas Store.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at North Kent Connect Monday -Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on the south side of the building. Please specify that donations are intended for the Christmas Store.

All donations must be delivered by Monday, December 10. Make sure not to leave donations outside if no one is there to receive them.

