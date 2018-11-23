GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Big box retailers offer lots of deals and savings this time of year, but don't forget the little guys this holiday shopping season.

"Small Business Saturday" encourages shoppers to support local businesses, and you can find dozens of local shops at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Check out a list of all the shops at the Downtown Market here.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market also has lots of special events for the holiday season; take a look at the calendar.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13OnYourSide.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM