GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Chef Jenn, from Chartwells, brings her own spin to Thanksgiving leftovers by giving us some options when it comes to how to prepare them.

Scoop-Style Sweet Potato Biscuits (serves 8-12)

Ingredients:

Pan release spray

5 3/4 oz Cooked Sweet Potato chunks

1/2 cup cold water

1 Large Egg-fork whisked

1/2 tsp Cinnamon, ground

1/4 tsp Dry Ginger, ground

1/8 tsp Dry Nutmeg, ground

1 TBSP White Granulated Sugar

10 ounces, dry Cornbread/Muffin Mix

(Whole Grain if possible)

Directions:

Mix together the egg, sweet potatoes and water in a mixing bowl with a whisk. Add dry cornbread/muffin mix, sugar & spices. Stir until a soft dough is formed. Do NOT over mix! Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees F. Scoop dough into 2 oz portions onto a pan sprayed sheet pan. Do not allow them to touch on the pan. Bake at 425 degrees F for approx. 15 minutes to a light golden brown. Do NOT over-bake. Cool slightly before eating. Best served warm.

Cream of Turkey and Sweet Potato Corn Chowder (serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups Cold Water

1 1/2 cups Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup,

Reduced sodium (if possible)

1 tsp Chili Powder

12 oz Turkey Breast, cooked, diced

1 cup Sweet Potatoes, Cooked, diced

1 TBSP Vegetable Oil

1/2 cup Onions, washed, peeled, small diced

1/2 cup Green Bell Peppers, small diced

1 cup Corn, frozen, thawed

1 TBSP Parsley, fresh chopped

1 TBSP Cilantro, fresh chopped

1/4 cup Sour cream, Lowfat

Directions:

Wash all vegetables before cutting. Prepare condensed soup according to directions on the label. Heat to 165 degrees F, reduce to simmer. Heat the oil in a separate pan and Sauté the onions, green bell peppers and corn until onion is translucent. Add saute'd vegetables to the hot soup base. Stir in the cooked, diced turkey breast, sweet potato pieces, fresh parsley & Cilantro. Heat together on low heat until the turkey breast & sweet potato are 165 degrees F. Remove from heat. Stir in the sour cream. Enjoy!

Sweet Potato, Black Bean and Egg Burrito (serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 tsp Butter, melted

4 Eggs, fresh scrambled

1 cup Black Beans, canned

1 cup Sweet Potato, roasted & diced small

1 cup Fresh Baby Spinach

1 cup Mild Salsa

4 each 10” Flour Tortillas

Directions:

Melt butter in pan and scramble eggs; hold hot until ready to use. Heat black beans and roasted sweet potatoes. For each burrito, warm tortilla and layer ¼ cup beans, ¼ cup sweet potatoes, ¼ cup spinach, 1/3 cup cooked eggs and ¼ cup salsa. Wrap tightly, burrito-style. Enjoy immediately!

Roasted Turkey and Swiss Hoagie with Dill Pickles (serves 4)

Ingredients:

12 oz Roasted Turkey, thigh meat

4 each Hoagie Bun

4 oz Swiss Cheese

½ cup Dill Pickle Slices

1¼ TBSP garlic herb seasoned oil

Directions:

Lightly spread seasoned oil on each roll using pastry brush. Assemble each sandwich by layering 3 ounces turkey, 1 ounce Swiss cheese and about 1/8 cup or 3 dill pickle chips on each bun. Press each sandwich in a pre-heated press or panini, or bake in a 350 F oven until bread is toasted and internal temperature of sandwich reaches 165 F. Enjoy immediately!

Mackenzie is a producer at 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

