GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Chef Jenn, from Chartwells, brings her own spin to Thanksgiving leftovers by giving us some options when it comes to how to prepare them.
Scoop-Style Sweet Potato Biscuits (serves 8-12)
Ingredients:
Pan release spray
5 3/4 oz Cooked Sweet Potato chunks
1/2 cup cold water
1 Large Egg-fork whisked
1/2 tsp Cinnamon, ground
1/4 tsp Dry Ginger, ground
1/8 tsp Dry Nutmeg, ground
1 TBSP White Granulated Sugar
10 ounces, dry Cornbread/Muffin Mix
(Whole Grain if possible)
Directions:
- Mix together the egg, sweet potatoes and water in a mixing bowl with a whisk.
- Add dry cornbread/muffin mix, sugar & spices. Stir until a soft dough is formed. Do NOT over mix!
- Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Scoop dough into 2 oz portions onto a pan sprayed sheet pan. Do not allow them to touch on the pan.
- Bake at 425 degrees F for approx. 15 minutes to a light golden brown. Do NOT over-bake.
- Cool slightly before eating. Best served warm.
Cream of Turkey and Sweet Potato Corn Chowder (serves 4)
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups Cold Water
1 1/2 cups Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup,
Reduced sodium (if possible)
1 tsp Chili Powder
12 oz Turkey Breast, cooked, diced
1 cup Sweet Potatoes, Cooked, diced
1 TBSP Vegetable Oil
1/2 cup Onions, washed, peeled, small diced
1/2 cup Green Bell Peppers, small diced
1 cup Corn, frozen, thawed
1 TBSP Parsley, fresh chopped
1 TBSP Cilantro, fresh chopped
1/4 cup Sour cream, Lowfat
Directions:
- Wash all vegetables before cutting.
- Prepare condensed soup according to directions on the label. Heat to 165 degrees F, reduce to simmer.
- Heat the oil in a separate pan and Sauté the onions, green bell peppers and corn until onion is translucent.
- Add saute'd vegetables to the hot soup base.
- Stir in the cooked, diced turkey breast, sweet potato pieces, fresh parsley & Cilantro.
- Heat together on low heat until the turkey breast & sweet potato are 165 degrees F.
- Remove from heat.
- Stir in the sour cream.
- Enjoy!
Sweet Potato, Black Bean and Egg Burrito (serves 4)
Ingredients:
1 tsp Butter, melted
4 Eggs, fresh scrambled
1 cup Black Beans, canned
1 cup Sweet Potato, roasted & diced small
1 cup Fresh Baby Spinach
1 cup Mild Salsa
4 each 10” Flour Tortillas
Directions:
- Melt butter in pan and scramble eggs; hold hot until ready to use.
- Heat black beans and roasted sweet potatoes.
- For each burrito, warm tortilla and layer ¼ cup beans, ¼ cup sweet potatoes, ¼ cup spinach, 1/3 cup cooked eggs and ¼ cup salsa.
- Wrap tightly, burrito-style.
- Enjoy immediately!
Roasted Turkey and Swiss Hoagie with Dill Pickles (serves 4)
Ingredients:
12 oz Roasted Turkey, thigh meat
4 each Hoagie Bun
4 oz Swiss Cheese
½ cup Dill Pickle Slices
1¼ TBSP garlic herb seasoned oil
Directions:
- Lightly spread seasoned oil on each roll using pastry brush.
- Assemble each sandwich by layering 3 ounces turkey, 1 ounce Swiss cheese and about 1/8 cup or 3 dill pickle chips on each bun.
- Press each sandwich in a pre-heated press or panini, or bake in a 350 F oven until bread is toasted and internal temperature of sandwich reaches 165 F.
- Enjoy immediately!
