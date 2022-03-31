Kent County's 'Vaccine Queen' to retire

Mary Wisinski has been the Kent County Health Department's immunization program supervisor for the past 15 years. She plans to retire in April.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — She is called Kent County's "Vaccine Queen."

"She's very passionate with her work in vaccinations," said Sarah Hernandez, registered nurse at Kent County Health Department (KCHD).

Mary Wisinski is the KCHD's immunization program supervisor, a role she has been in for 15 years.

"When I look at the entire world, and some of the things we’ve done to decrease these vaccine preventable diseases," said Wisinski, "it’s nothing short of miraculous."

Now, the queen is relinquishing her crown, planning to retire in April.

"It's always hard when a legend retires," said Hernandez.

Prior to her work in public health, Wisinski was a nurse for 45 years. She typically worked with maternal child care, including working in NICUs and helicopter transport.

"I've always been a caretaker," said Wisinski. "I'm the oldest of seven. Those values were instilled into me from the time I was little."

At the health department for 20 years, she has been an advocate for public health. She said vaccinations seemed to draw her in because of her experience working with children in the medical field.

"I'm old enough I've watched kids die of vaccine preventable diseases," said Wisinski. "I've held dying babies in my arms. It is not okay. We now have those vaccines to prevent diseases."

The last two years of her career were marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside the KCHD, she spent every Saturday and Sunday in early 2020 working with COVID testing. Later, she worked to put the infrastructure and education in place to vaccinate residents against the virus.

She called working in public health during a pandemic "a whirlwind."

"I guess I'm of a generation, and this is my own individual belief in my heart, but my individual rights get trumped by society," said Wisinski. "I have to care for those around me and sometimes, I have to make a personal sacrifice."

She knows she can't change everyone's mind about vaccinations, but she said she approached those hesitant realizing it comes out of fear and lack of control.

"You need to be dedicated to a life of service," said Wisinski. "You need to be able to accept the people that don't agree with you, and don't believe in you. And that can be hard some days."

Her colleagues say the person who takes her position when she retires will have big shoes to fill.

"She is someone who gets her hands dirty, has been there for us every step of the way," said Hernandez. "She’s really just done so much."

One of Wisinski's proudest accomplishments is growing childhood vaccinations. While still low, especially since the pandemic began, she says they are one of the highest in the state.

"There's bills in the legislature in several states to limit the powers of the health officer, to take away the vaccine mandates," said Wisinski, "and I feel like we're going backwards."

Now, she plans to turn off her early alarms, take vacations with her family and help plan her children's weddings. Although, she is not closing the door entirely on public health, saying she may be back to work a few days as a retiree rehire if they need her.

"They'll be stuck with me!" said Wisinski.

