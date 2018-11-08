FENNVILLE, Mich. -- If you are looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday, Virtue Cider in Fennville has you covered. They are holding unique events every weekend August and this one is no exception.

Johanna Bystrom joined the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weekend Morning news team to talk about their pickling event happening Saturday afternoon.

They have a community brunch happening later this month and their annual Apple Fest coming up in early October.

Saturday's pickling event is free, but they would like you to register in advance on their website by clicking here.

Many thanks to Johanna from @VirtueCider in Fennville for joining @wzzm13 to chat about all the fun things happening there in August! You can learn to pickle, yes pickle, there this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/rUfbpCxZxN — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) August 11, 2018

