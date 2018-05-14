Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children help make sure children get what is best for them. These advocates help kids in tricky situations and can create a better one for them.

On May 15, Michigan CASA is holding their annual fundraiser at Thousand Oaks Country Club. It's called "The Power of One". There will be speakers and presentations sharing the impact one person can have on another's life, especially in the role of an court advocate.

Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. You can learn more about the fundraiser, get a ticket or sponsor part of the event by emailing Rachel@MichiganCASA.org. You can also learn more by visiting Michigan CASA's website.

Children with a CASA volunteer are more likely to do better in school, more likely to be adopted, get more services while in the system, have a better ability to work out conflict, are less likely to become an abusive parent,substantially less likely to spend a time in long term foster care, and are half as likely to return to foster care as those who do not have a CASA volunteer advocating for them.

While training is intense, the actual time dedication is about 10 - 15 hours a month for volunteers. You can find out more about volunteering here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM