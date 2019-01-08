GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Strike a pose and play a part in state history Thursday.

Grand Rapids residents are invited to play a roll in the state's first-ever traveling wildlife photo project -- which is making a one-day visit to the John Ball Zoo.

The Michigan Wildlife Photo Mosaic Wall gives people of all ages the chance to become part of an experience that celebrates the state's outdoor heritage in a fun and innovative way -- and it will be preserved for years to come, to promote awareness and ensure Michigan's wildlife and natural resources are preserved.

At the Michigan Wildlife Council booth, participants will take photos that will automatically print their facial image as a sticker. They can then place their photo sticker on the mosaic board, which will appear as an 8-foot-wide by 4-foot-tall artistic image of a Kirtland’s warbler, one of Michigan’s many wildlife success stories. Participants will also receive a free souvenir 4-inch by 6-inch photo.

From young children and families to teens and grandparents – everyone is invited to pose for free, live-event, real-time photos illustrating how people are necessary for wildlife management.

The zoo is the mosaic wall’s only stop in West Michigan. The event will take place until 4 p.m. Thursday, August 1.

There will be upcoming public venues in Flint, Lansing and the Upper Peninsula at locations and dates that have yet to be announced. Once the tour wraps up, the final versions of each Michigan Wildlife Photo Mosaic Wall will be displayed and permanently housed at the Michigan History Center in Lansing.

