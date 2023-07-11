Indoor reptile, amphibian, insect zoo opening in Walker on Thursday

Zoology is an indoor zoo that features reptiles, amphibians and insects.

WALKER, Michigan — A new indoor zoo is celebrating its opening this week in Walker.

Zoology is opening its doors to the public on Thursday, July 13 for a soft opening from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Zoology is an indoor zoo that features reptiles, amphibians and insects.

The animals range from turtles, to tarantulas, to snakes, to frogs and much more.

The zoo allows people to meet and interact with the animals while they learn about them from Zoology staff.

The staff has also been sharing updates on social media from animals that will be at the zoo, to the zoo's construction.

The new zoo is located at 447 Standale Plaza NW in Walker, just off of Lake Michigan Drive.

During the soft opening period, Zoology will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, $8 for seniors 65+, $8 for first responders and children ages two and under are free.

The zoo says that they are still working to complete some of the enclosures, so there will still be some areas that won't be ready for the soft opening this Thursday.

Zoology shared that anyone who provides a Google review of the zoo by Aug. 1 will be entered to win a free t-shirt.

