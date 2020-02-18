GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An international traveling exhibition of animal sculptures will be featured at John Ball Zoo this summer.

BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise opens May 1 and continues through Sept. 7. The zoo will feature more than 40 life-sized animal sculptures created with over 1.8 million individually colored building bricks.

John Ball Zoo is only the third zoo in the country to have been chosen to host the exhibition and the first in Michigan.

The exhibition of sculptures will be located throughout the Zoo. There will be many John Ball Zoo favorites like the African lion, snow leopard, and ring-tailed lemur.

In addition to BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise at John Ball Zoo, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will open Sean Kenney's Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks in June, together creating a full experience for the community. John Ball Zoo and the Grand Rapids Public Museum will be partnering throughout the run of these exciting exhibitions.

Wild Connections features creations made from simple toy blocks to explore animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and human's relationship with nature.

