West Michigan 13-year-old honored by state police for helping arrest criminal sexual conduct suspect

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — A 13-year-old from the Lakeview area was awarded with quite an honor on Monday.

Sarah Foote received the Distinguished Citizen Award at the Michigan State Police Sixth District Headquarters. State police from the Lakeview post were in attendance to present the award.

Foote and a peer were Snapchatting with another young female who said she was being sexually assaulted. Both girls decided to report the conversation to police.

Through investigative leads and the teens' help, police were able to arrest a suspect for criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree.

"Their quick thinking and willingness to help a person they knew little about demonstrated a depth of character not always seen in children that age," said the state police.

