GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Van Andel has announced it's nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award this year.
The venue is competing for best arena of the year along with:
Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA
Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL
The Van Andel made the exciting announcement on Facebook Thursday.
The ACM Awards will take place on April 5.
More Van Andel stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- It's a magical time: Disney on Ice returns to Van Andel
- Maren Morris performing at Van Andel Arena in August
- Foo Fighters playing in Grand Rapids for 25th anniversary tour
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.