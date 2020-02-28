GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Van Andel has announced it's nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award this year.

The venue is competing for best arena of the year along with:

Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA

Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

The Van Andel made the exciting announcement on Facebook Thursday.

The ACM Awards will take place on April 5.

