GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For ten days in June, Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids is taking on tough issues through their performance of "Church and State." The play, by Jason Odell, deals with school shootings and gun control discussions in politics.

Performances will be at Grand Rapids Community College's Spectrum Theatre's main stage. They will be held at 8 p.m on June 13, 15, 20 and 22. There will also be performances at 3 p.m. on June 16 and 23.

You can buy tickets by calling the box office at 616-234-3946 or online. They are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and $8 for students.

