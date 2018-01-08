GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There are more than 400,000 American children in foster care in the U.S., around 13,000 in Michigan and in Kent County, nearly 900 children in the foster care system.

According to the West Michigan Partnership for Children (WMPC), there is always a need for foster families but even more so during the summer months. WMPC says there is a noticeable decrease in foster familiar during the summer due to parent's busy schedules and their own children's summer break, family vacations and summer sports.

WMPC is piloting an innovative foster care model through a contract with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) that is the first of its kind in the state. The ultimate goal is to reduce the time children spend in foster care, while assuring their safety and wellbeing.

WMPC will work with five partners agencies: Samaritas, Catholic Charities of West Michigan, Wellspring Lutheran Services, Bethany Christian Services and D.A. Blodgett St. John's.

CEO of WMPC, Kristyn Peck, and local foster care parent, Susan McElheny, joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE at Noon to share more on how families can do more to impact foster children's lives all year round, including volunteer and mentorship opportunities with kids in the community.

For even more information and ways to get involved in foster care, visit wmpc.care.

