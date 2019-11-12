GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan (AAAWM)’s mission is to provide older adults and adults living with a disability an array of services designed to promote independence and dignity in their homes and their communities.

Every person is unique; therefore AAAWM offers a person-centered approach that focuses on helping each client and/or family caregiver to thrive with a personalized plan for care and services.

In keeping this focus on the individual the agency can promise that each care plan or service is the best fit for their needs and AAAWM are there to support them every step of the way.

The agency often hears feedback such as, “I wish I knew about your agency sooner” or “you were so helpful in keeping my loved one home for so long.”

Individuals, especially family caregivers, feel a large sense of relief knowing that they are not alone in caring for their loved ones. Family caregivers share that they feel so overwhelmed and burdened in their care-giving because it requires so much of them, in addition to all of the other commitments in their lives.

By having additional support to help their loved one, caregivers can focus on keeping themselves healthy (physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually).

AAAWM services are typically provided at little to no cost to the older adult and their family due to funding from the Kent County Senior Millage and the Older Americans Act.

The agency is the source for seniors for information and resources for older adults to age in place. Many of the services provide cover “non-skilled” care, including help with personal care, housekeeping, transportation, medication management, meals, and more.

Since every individual has their own unique needs, the most important service offered is person-centered planning.

Service plans are designed to help people get their current needs met and these plans can change when individuals experience a difference in their lives (i.e. needing more care, having a caregiver change, moving to a new setting, etc.).

AAAWM programs are not a “one size fits all” and their nurses and social workers serve as care managers to help truly understand individuals’ circumstances and offer services that will best help them meet the goals they set for themselves.

To learn more visit www.aaawm.org or call (616) 456-5664.

