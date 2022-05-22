'They're just kids who need hugs and love': Teen adoption discussion happening in Wyoming Sunday

The discussion will center around former foster youth, foster parents and school administrators on the lessons and rewards of fostering and adopting teens.

WYOMING, Mich. — May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, meaning it’s a time to recognize the important role that all members of child welfare play in supporting children, youth and families.

That's the goal for Sunday's at event at Wyoming High School called Stand for Teens.

Stacey Goodson and her adopted daughter Naomi (“Mimi”) are among the panelists. She says taking in a teen has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her life and she hopes others will consider doing the same.

"Take a leap and think about a teenager. At least think about it. Ask questions. There's lots of support. And if fostering or adopting a teenager feels like it's too overwhelming and maybe not a plunge that you're willing to take yet, consider supporting families who are fostering teenagers, so maybe helping with transportation or bringing them food or just taking the kids to the movies or something," Goodson said.

Naomi is 18 now, but was adopted by the Goodson family when she was 14.

“I was kind of looking more to like, do like the independent living when I turned 18. But then they said that they wanted to adopt me.”

Naomi says she loves being a part of a family and encourages people to find out more about fostering or adopting older kids and teens.

“I would say that they're just kids who need hugs and love.”

The free event is open to the public and will take place from 4 to 6 p.m.

To learn more or to register click here.

