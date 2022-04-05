Is Lindo Mexico the best restaurant in Wyoming?

Owned by local women, Lindo Mexico feels like the perfect representation of Wyoming itself – vibrant and full of life, but humble.

WYOMING, Mich. — There is no shortage of incredible restaurants in West Michigan. But with so many options, how do you choose where to indulge? I — Riley, a 13 ON YOUR SIDE digital producer — have set out to find the tastiest spots in the area and am documenting my journey in a now on-air series called 13 Eats.

13 Eats is all about highlighting the best restaurants in the West Michigan area. This week, I’m headed to the place you all at home voted as your favorite restaurant in Wyoming – Lindo Mexico.

About

On bustling 28th Street in Wyoming, you can always expect traffic, strip malls and chain restaurants. But, as unsuspecting cars speed to their destinations, they pass a medium-sized brick building with a villa-style patio tucked between a pub and an auto parts store, pumping out the intoxicating smells of Mexican cuisine and a cacophony of mariachi music. Unless you’re privy to the secret that is Lindo Mexico, you’ll miss the little slice of paradise nestled right there on 28th Street.

Lindo Mexico is a business owned by two women who live right in the community that they serve. That neighborly spirit is translated from the front door right to your table, with its locally curated art and friendly staff. Just like any good neighbor would do, they packed my table with steaming plates of savory meat, light corn tortillas and spicy frozen drinks. Hope you’re hungry – let’s dive in.

The Food

Taking a look at the Lindo Mexico menu can be overwhelming. Pages and pages of options with mouthwatering photos are tucked in a glossy booklet. Finally, I decided on a little bit of everything – the Combinación Lindo Mexico, the Sopes Dinner, a Chamoy Virgin-Rita and a Horchata.

The Combinación Lindo Mexico ($16.99) is a steak taco with onion and cilantro, a steak sope, a steak tostada and a pork tamale, served with Mexican rice and refried beans. The steak was perfectly tender while still having a grilled flavor, the onions were fresh and added a beautiful crunch, while the corn tortillas were silky with a wonderful chewiness to them. The star of the show for me, though, was the tamale. It arrived utterly perfect – smothered in a smoky, hearty red sauce and light, stringy cheese. With a little taste for everyone, I highly recommend this dish for my fellow indecisive foodies – just be prepared for to-go boxes.

The Sopes Dinner ($13.99) was three small homemade thick round corn cakes with dimpled edges, topped with light refried beans, al pastor meat, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and Mexican cheese, served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Despite its heavy ingredients, this dish was immaculately light. The corn cakes were the most wonderful mix of soft and chewy and the meat was seasoned to perfection. The Mexican cheese and sour cream loaded on top added an airy aspect that allowed me to eat sope after sope without feeling full. Perfect for lunch, I’d recommend this dish to any Mexican food lover – I know I’ll dream of those delectable corn cakes for weeks to come.

The Chamoy Virgin-Rita ($6.79) is a frozen slushie of mango puree, margarita mix, chamoy sauce inside a goblet and tamarind stick with a salt pepper rim. The drink was spicy with a zing of lime, but had the most refreshing, summery taste. With or without alcohol, this drink definitely makes dining at Lindo Mexico an occasion.

I finished my meal off with a refreshing Horchata ($2.99), which is creamy coconut and cinnamon goodness that transports you right out of Wyoming into an island paradise. This drink is a perfect pairing for any menu choice.

The Food 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The Vibe

The interior of Lindo Mexico is as lively and vibrant as their dishes taste. Murals coat a large wall behind the host stand, Mexican music fills every space in the large dining area, and at the center of the restaurant, a modern fireplace surrounded by a wall covered in a whirling mosaic. Tucked in the back is a cozy bar with dark wood and soft lighting, perfect for a romantic evening.

From the moment you pull into the parking lot, Lindo Mexico hugs you with the scent of seasoning and grilled meat. Its bright art pieces and colorful walls make you feel excited as you walk through the door, but it doesn’t overpower the space – its smiling employees, Mexican-villa style interior and a cozy fireplace still make it feel like your friendly neighborhood eatery.

The Vibe 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The Verdict

Okay, people of Wyoming. I get why you love Lindo Mexico so much. The true sign of good Mexican food is always the number of napkins left scrunched up on the table after you’ve finished; at Lindo, be prepared for multiple (along with some to-go boxes). After just one visit, I’m ready to return for another taste of their sweet horchata or a round of savory sopes – no matter how many napkins it takes.

When nearby chain restaurants become dull, this place illuminates the path to wonderful food, service and atmosphere in West Michigan. Owned by local women, Lindo Mexico feels like the perfect representation of Wyoming itself – vibrant and full of life, but humble. This place truly feels like a slice of paradise in the Wyoming food scene.

Be sure to keep up with my 13 Eats journey to see where I’ll go next week!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.