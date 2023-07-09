'I'm excited': New Chick-fil-A location officially opens on Alpine Avenue

The owner and operator of the restaurant said opening a Chick-fil-A in West Michigan is a "dream come true."

Example video title will go here for this video

WALKER, Mich. — The highly-anticipated Chick-fil-A along Alpine Avenue has officially opened! About a dozen people waited outside the new location Thursday morning ahead of opening.

Owner and operator Todd Shane, a West Michigan native, said he has loved Chick-fil-A since visiting a corporate office about 30 years ago. He said opening a Chick-fil-A in West Michigan is a "dream come true."

"I'm so glad that I get to bring everything I love about the Chick-fil-A brand here to the community that raised me as a young man," Shane said.

Currently, the restaurant has 112 employees. Shane said they are working on hiring more team members, with a goal of 120 total.

"We've flown in a bunch of trainers from all around the country that are here supporting them, and training up and ensuring a great guest experience these first couple of weeks," Shane said.

Among the customers Thursday morning was Michael, who recently moved to Walker from the east side of the state.

"I'm excited. Every morning I'm gonna be here getting some chicken, getting some OJ," Michael said. "Great way to start the day."

The Chick-fil-A has been built in the same location as the Golden Corral, which officially closed its doors in October 2022. Restaurant staff have been working with Walker city officials to help ensure the new location won't contribute to traffic congestion along Alpine Avenue.

The store is open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sundays.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.