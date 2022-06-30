Grand Rapids Tiktoker's 'Roll For Sandwich' videos go viral

The Grand Rapids man turned his lunch, into social media phenomenon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A roll of the dice can lead to a unique lunch experience. And that's what I had the chance to enjoy when I met up Grand Rapids Tiktoker, Jake Pauwels.

Pauwels has turned his love for the great American sandwich into a social media frenzy with his "Roll for Sandwich" videos getting him close to a million followers on TikTok.

So what is Roll for Sandwich?

"It's a randomly selected sandwich," the stay at home Dad, and writer explains. "I role dice for each piece of the sandwich, like the bread, the meat, etc."

He does it all on video and whatever he rolls he creates for lunch, much to the delight of his million followers. With close to 50 three minute episodes all ready produced his followers are eating it up.

"I get mail from all over the world, I've only been doing this since April and it has exploded," Pauwels said.

Sometimes the results are a culinary feast other times a total taste disaster. "But it is a lot of fun," he says, adding he was totally surprised with the swift and positive reaction from social media.

"I really do love a good sandwich... this just makes it interesting," he says. And social media's appetite for Roll For Sandwich isn't slowing down.

You can follow along with his gastric adventures at RollForSandwich.com or on his TikTok page @adventuresinaardia.

