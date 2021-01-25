Meijer and customers raise 7.6 million in food for pantries

The $7.6 million total 2020 donation equates to 76 million meals for food pantries across the Midwest.

MICHIGAN, USA — Food pantries across the country are seeing an increased demand due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, Meijer and it's customers through the Simply Give Program, donated $7.6 Million in 2020 to food pantries.

“Despite the difficult circumstances many families faced last year, we were proud to join forces with our customers to help those who needed it most,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving.

The holiday campaign alone earned $2.6 million in donations and saw the highest customer participation in the program’s 12-year history.

The $7.6 million total 2020 donation equates to 76 million meals for food pantries across the Midwest. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.