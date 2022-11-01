NOODLEPIG to offer scratch ramen, boba with mission to end child hunger

You can find Noodlepig in the North Monroe District of downtown Grand Rapids. Their Grand Opening is set for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NOODLEPIG, an authentic Japanese ramen and boba shop, is eyeing next week to open its doors in Grand Rapids.

Founder and Executive Chief Chris Wessely first talked with 13 ON YOUR SIDE back in October 2021, when he was developing recipes for his from-scratch, gourmet, and fast-casual restaurant.

Now his dream is a reality: NOODLEPIG is ready to host a grand opening on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in the North Monroe District of downtown Grand Rapids.

You'll find signature ramen, fully-customizable bowls with 20+ hour bone broth and boba milk teas inside. NOODLEPIG also offers a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free combinations.

Everything is made in-house from scratch, but that's not even the best part.

For every bowl of ramen you slurp down, NOODLEPIG will help feed 3 hungry children: one in Grand Rapids, one nationally, and one abroad.

“So as guests slurp away to ramen-bliss, they will also know that they also made a significant impact in three children's lives today. Together, let’s end child hunger, one bowl at a time.”

NOODLEPIG partnered with West Michigan charity Hand2Hand, national charity No Kid Hungry, and international charity Faith in Deeds.

The ramen shop is working to get its liquor license to offer beer, wine and sake as well as "Boozy Boba," which is their adult version of boba cocktails.

You can find NOODLEPIG on the main floor at the 601 Bond Apartments.

Their hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7-days a week.

