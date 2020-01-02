MUSKEGON, Mich. — When it comes to feeding a lot of people, it can be hard to keep everyone happy. That's why Chef Char recommends putting the toppings on the side so everyone can get what they want.
If you're feeding a lot of people this Super Bowl Sunday, check out Chef Char's recipe for a Taco Nacho Bar!
Touchdown Taco Nacho Bar with Salsa Verde
Salsa Verde
Salsa Verde Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lb tomatillos, paper husks removed, rinsed, and cut in half
- 1 sweet onion, cut into 4 pieces
- 4 cloves (or more) garlic, peeled
- 2 Jalapeño peppers, seeded and cut into 4 pieces
- 2 serrano peppers, seeded and cut into 4 pieces
- 1 poblano pepper, seeded and cut into 4 pieces
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- Juice of 2 fresh limes
- 1 cup fresh cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
Salsa Verde Directions:
- In a large baking pan, add the tomatillos, onion, garlic and peppers. Coat with olive oil and toss.
- The pan of vegetables under a broiler for 5 minutes. Stir the vegetables and place under the broiler another 3 to 5 minutes, until skins are charred and onions appear soft.
- Remove the vegetables from under the broiler and allow to cool for a few minutes.
- Add the charred and cooled vegetables to a blender with fresh lime juice and fresh cilantro. Puree until smooth.
- Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with tortilla chips or use as a taco sauce.
Nacho Cheese Dip
Cheese Dip Ingredients:
- 1 block (32 ounce) Velveeta Cheese
- 1 can (31 ounce) refried beans
- 1 large jar (16 ounce) salsa
- 1 packet (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix
Cheese Dip Directions
- Place ingredients in a crockpot on high heat setting.
- After five minutes, stir ingredients and turn the crockpot setting to keep warm.
- Keep the lid on the dip until ready to serve with nacho chips.
Taco/Nacho Bar Recommended Ingredients:
- Shredded chicken, seasoned and/or ground beef, seasoned
- Corn tortillas, flour tortillas, tortilla chips
- Shredded cheese
- Crumbled queso fresco
- Shredded lettuce
- Sliced tomatoes
- Diced sweet onions
- Sliced green onions
- Fresh cilantro
- Fresh lime wedges
- Pickled jalapeño peppers
- Julienned radishes
- Black beans (drained)
- Sliced black olives
- Taco sauce
- Red and green salsas
- Pico de gallo (fresh salsa)
- Sour cream
You can follow Chef Char on Facebook and even take classes from her. She teaches at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market. Those classes are typically held every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To sign up for a class, click here.
