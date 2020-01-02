MUSKEGON, Mich. — When it comes to feeding a lot of people, it can be hard to keep everyone happy. That's why Chef Char recommends putting the toppings on the side so everyone can get what they want.

If you're feeding a lot of people this Super Bowl Sunday, check out Chef Char's recipe for a Taco Nacho Bar!

Touchdown Taco Nacho Bar with Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb tomatillos, paper husks removed, rinsed, and cut in half

1 sweet onion, cut into 4 pieces

4 cloves (or more) garlic, peeled

2 Jalapeño peppers, seeded and cut into 4 pieces

2 serrano peppers, seeded and cut into 4 pieces

1 poblano pepper, seeded and cut into 4 pieces

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Juice of 2 fresh limes

1 cup fresh cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Salsa Verde Directions:

In a large baking pan, add the tomatillos, onion, garlic and peppers. Coat with olive oil and toss. The pan of vegetables under a broiler for 5 minutes. Stir the vegetables and place under the broiler another 3 to 5 minutes, until skins are charred and onions appear soft. Remove the vegetables from under the broiler and allow to cool for a few minutes. Add the charred and cooled vegetables to a blender with fresh lime juice and fresh cilantro. Puree until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with tortilla chips or use as a taco sauce.

Nacho Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip Ingredients:

1 block (32 ounce) Velveeta Cheese

1 can (31 ounce) refried beans

1 large jar (16 ounce) salsa

1 packet (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix

Cheese Dip Directions

Place ingredients in a crockpot on high heat setting. After five minutes, stir ingredients and turn the crockpot setting to keep warm. Keep the lid on the dip until ready to serve with nacho chips.

Taco/Nacho Bar Recommended Ingredients:

Shredded chicken, seasoned and/or ground beef, seasoned

Corn tortillas, flour tortillas, tortilla chips

Shredded cheese

Crumbled queso fresco

Shredded lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Diced sweet onions

Sliced green onions

Fresh cilantro

Fresh lime wedges

Pickled jalapeño peppers

Julienned radishes

Black beans (drained)

Sliced black olives

Taco sauce

Red and green salsas

Pico de gallo (fresh salsa)

Sour cream

