Lowell boy chops wood, gives it away for free to those in need

LOWELL, Mich. — In a year where many are struggling to meet basic needs, a fourth grader in Lowell is trying to make the holidays a little warmer for those in his community.

"We call ourselves Santa's wood elves," says Gordon Reynolds III.

It's safe to say Santa would be proud of the work Reynolds is doing in his community. He says his dad got him chopping wood earlier this year as an activity to keep him busy during the pandemic. But later in the year, he began to see a need.

"It inspired me because of Christmas and also the crazy shutdown," explains Reynolds.

He decided to give that firewood away for free to anyone who needs help keeping warm this winter.

"My dad posted it on Facebook and we had people, whole families, that knew other families in need of firewood," he says.

Reynolds and his dad spent around 100 man hours spent over a splitter in the backyard, chopping up the wood and getting it ready to go for those who need it.

"He and I work hard together all the time and I talked to him this morning at the bus stop about wanting to do something special," says Gordon Reynolds Jr, his father. "He came up with this and I think it's a good idea."

The duo dropped off wood to one family on Tuesday, and plans at least two more deliveries later this month.

"I'm proud of my son," says Reynolds Jr. "He's a very hard worker."

