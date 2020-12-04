Easter is normally a holiday that brings thousands of people into their local churches. However, this year church pews are empty, as religious leaders urge their congregations to worship from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many are taking to social media to comment or post encouragement because of obstacles coronavirus brings, Mercy Health teamed up with local religious leaders to share in words of worship as well as health guidelines.

"Workers can’t return to their homes and families can’t return home to their families for fear of infecting them, so we ask that you stay home so that we may get home as we continue together to make progress in managing this virus," Dr. Kristen Brown, President of Mercy Health Physicians Partners said.

The health care organization spoke with a handful of West Michigan church leaders who echoed their sentiments.

"I ask on this Easter weekend in terms of gathering, that we not gather, that we dig into the scriptures, and let our scriptures speak for us this weekend. Find creative ways, social media, Facebook whatever you have to use to get your message out," Bishop DJ Murray with Renaissance Church of God in Christ said.

Other leaders like Pastor Andre Williams with New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church offered prayer to those in need.

"God, we pray for all those that are isolated and feeling alone. God we pray for those who are working in the front line those essential staff...we always pray that you continue to cover them through goodness, grace, provision and protection," he prayed.

In an act separate from Mercy Health, The Diocese of Grand Rapids asked its churches to toll bells in unison on Sunday afternoon, to "share the joy of Christ's resurrection on Easter during this time of social distancing," it said in a Facebook post.

Many churches are still holding virtual services online.

Diocese of Grand Rapids "Speak, Mary, declaring what you saw, wayfaring. 'The tomb of Christ... , who is living, The glory of Jesus' resurrection; bright angels attesting,The shroud and napkin resting. Yes, Christ my hope is arisen; to Galilee he goes before you.'" (from the Sequence Victimae Paschali Laudes) Visit our website for resources for celebrating Easter from home: https://grdiocese.org/easter/.

