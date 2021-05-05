Mother's Day gift ideas

Mother's Day is May 9! While flowers are always a classic choice, there are lots of other popular options this year.

It's certainly a busy week at Eastern Floral in Kentwood as they prepare bouquets and arrangements for Mother's Day.

And while that's a really popular option for moms, that's not the only way to show her she is appreciated.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with Eastern Floral's Operation Manager, Megen Kassuba, for some other ideas that are trending this year.

New mom: Handprint crafts to capture her baby's hand or foot print, along with a gift basket to help her pamper herself

Foodie/Wine mom: Surprise mom with brunch, featuring locally sourced coffee & drinks

Plant mom (also great for that maternal co-worker or neighbor!): Gift a new plant or monthly plant subscription

And if you are thinking of going the plant or flower route for mom, Megen says now is the time to make that purchase or get your order in!

For more ideas from Eastern Floral, visit their website.

