The vibrant colors, varieties, and sizes of hydrangea make it a plant you'll want to include in your own garden. There are all different kinds, and they aren't too difficult to take care of.

Kate from Romence Gardens shares some of her expertise on the subject with us.

Hydrangeas do best in partial shade but can handle more sun if they are watered well. Usually, hydrangeas bloom during the summer but a few bloom earlier or later in the season. Most have petals in blue, purple, or pink, though there are also white, green, and even red varieties. Many hydrangeas will open in one color but will change colors as they age. For some, you can even manipulate the color of the blossoms to be more blue or pink by changing up the pH balance of the soil. The more acidic the soil, the more purple or blue the flowers will be. If the soil has more alkaline, the flower will lean more to the pink colors.

There are six main types of hydrangea:

Bigleaf or French hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla)

Oakleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia)

Climbing hydrangea (Hydrangea petiolaris)

Panicle hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata)

Smooth hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens)

Mountain hydrangea (Hydrangea serrata)

There is also a wide variety of characteristics to choose from when picking the best hydrangea plant for your garden. Things like flower shape, types of bloom, the size of the shrub, and whether the is reblooming or remontant, which determines whether it blooms on new or old wood.

One of the main tricks you will have to learn to take care of a hydrangea well is how to prune. Romence has a Pruning Guide to help you.

