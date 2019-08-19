The 6th Annual Alexander Zonjic’s Shoreline Jazz Festival happens this week at Heritage Landing in Muskegon.

It features headliners, Dave Koz with his Summer Horns comprised of jazz stars Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore, and Aubrey Logan and Sweet Sexy Soul with Will Downing and Avery Sunshine singing together.

Additional stars on the line up include nationally known jazz flutist Alexander Zonjic and his band playing with the great saxophonist Euge Groove, great Chicago guitarist Nick Colionne, bass virtuoso Michael Manson, saxophonist Marcus Adams and Lin Rountree on trumpet.

Some of the top musicians in contemporary jazz, funk, and soul come to Shoreline Jazz Festival when it returns to Heritage Landing in Muskegon, Michigan, on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, August 22, 24 and 25.

One day general admission tickets are $40.00, $70.00 for two-day general admission. You're encouraged to bring your own lawn chair.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram.