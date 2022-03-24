x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

North Muskegon Public Schools is hosting a Ukrainian relief drive Friday

NMPS is asking residents to donate money, non-perishable food items and medical, hospital and tactical supplies to benefit Ukraine.
Credit: Courtesy of North Muskegon Public Schools
North Muskegon High School and Middle School

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — North Muskegon Public Schools (NMPS) is hosting a Ukrainian relief drive on Friday, March 24.

The drive will take place all day at the North Muskegon High School & Middle School located at 1600 Mills Ave.

NMPS is asking residents to donate money, non-perishable food items and medical, hospital and tactical supplies to benefit Ukraine.

Monetary donations can be made via a check or through this E-Funds link. Donors using E-Funds must click on "Pay for ~Ukraine Relief."

A list of supplies that are being asked for can be found here:

Medical, hospital and tactical supplies needed

  • Abdominal bandages
  • Abdominal pad (5" x 9")
  • Ace bandages (4" x 5 yards)
  • Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids)
  • Adhesive tape
  • Aluminum splint (36")
  • Ambu bags
  • Antibiotics: Zosyn and Unasyn iv, vancomycin iv
  • Antiseptic wipes
  • Aspirin / Bayerb
  • Backpacks (10 x 19 x 14 approx size)
  • Bandage Strips (1"-3")
  • Burn aid pads (4x4 and 4x16)
  • Butterfly bandages
  • CPR masks
  • Cervical collar
  • Compression bandages
  • Cravat bandage
  • Dynarex Medicut sterile disposable scalpels #10
  • EMT shears
  • Eyewash (4oz.)
  • IV catheter (18G, 20G, 22G)
  • Multi trauma dressings (12" x 30")
  • Pain relief medications (Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen)
  • Safety pins
  • Stainless steel hemostats
  • Sutures (size 6 needle)
  • Tongue depressors
  • Triple antibiotic ointment
  • Tweezers
  • Walkie-talkies

Support a great cause.

Posted by North Muskegon Public Schools on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

John Ball Zoo to open for the season on March 25