North Muskegon Public Schools is hosting a Ukrainian relief drive Friday

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — North Muskegon Public Schools (NMPS) is hosting a Ukrainian relief drive on Friday, March 24.
The drive will take place all day at the North Muskegon High School & Middle School located at 1600 Mills Ave.
NMPS is asking residents to donate money, non-perishable food items and medical, hospital and tactical supplies to benefit Ukraine.
Monetary donations can be made via a check or through this E-Funds link. Donors using E-Funds must click on "Pay for ~Ukraine Relief."
A list of supplies that are being asked for can be found here:
Medical, hospital and tactical supplies needed
- Abdominal bandages
- Abdominal pad (5" x 9")
- Ace bandages (4" x 5 yards)
- Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids)
- Adhesive tape
- Aluminum splint (36")
- Ambu bags
- Antibiotics: Zosyn and Unasyn iv, vancomycin iv
- Antiseptic wipes
- Aspirin / Bayerb
- Backpacks (10 x 19 x 14 approx size)
- Bandage Strips (1"-3")
- Burn aid pads (4x4 and 4x16)
- Butterfly bandages
- CPR masks
- Cervical collar
- Compression bandages
- Cravat bandage
- Dynarex Medicut sterile disposable scalpels #10
- EMT shears
- Eyewash (4oz.)
- IV catheter (18G, 20G, 22G)
- Multi trauma dressings (12" x 30")
- Pain relief medications (Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen)
- Safety pins
- Stainless steel hemostats
- Sutures (size 6 needle)
- Tongue depressors
- Triple antibiotic ointment
- Tweezers
- Walkie-talkies
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.