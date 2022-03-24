North Muskegon Public Schools is hosting a Ukrainian relief drive Friday

NMPS is asking residents to donate money, non-perishable food items and medical, hospital and tactical supplies to benefit Ukraine.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — North Muskegon Public Schools (NMPS) is hosting a Ukrainian relief drive on Friday, March 24.

The drive will take place all day at the North Muskegon High School & Middle School located at 1600 Mills Ave.

NMPS is asking residents to donate money, non-perishable food items and medical, hospital and tactical supplies to benefit Ukraine.

Monetary donations can be made via a check or through this E-Funds link. Donors using E-Funds must click on "Pay for ~Ukraine Relief."

A list of supplies that are being asked for can be found here:

Medical, hospital and tactical supplies needed

Abdominal bandages

Abdominal pad (5" x 9")

Ace bandages (4" x 5 yards)

Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids)

Adhesive tape

Aluminum splint (36")

Ambu bags

Antibiotics: Zosyn and Unasyn iv, vancomycin iv

Antiseptic wipes

Aspirin / Bayerb

Backpacks (10 x 19 x 14 approx size)

Bandage Strips (1"-3")

Burn aid pads (4x4 and 4x16)

Butterfly bandages

CPR masks

Cervical collar

Compression bandages

Cravat bandage

Dynarex Medicut sterile disposable scalpels #10

EMT shears

Eyewash (4oz.)

IV catheter (18G, 20G, 22G)

Multi trauma dressings (12" x 30")

Pain relief medications (Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen)

Safety pins

Stainless steel hemostats

Sutures (size 6 needle)

Tongue depressors

Triple antibiotic ointment

Tweezers

Walkie-talkies

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.