GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We have some brand new world record holders here in West Michigan.

In May, more than 400 Jenison area students—ages five to 13—along with staff and parents, threw up their best jazz hands. Music teacher Karen Ambs organized it because, she says, she always greeted in the mornings with—you guessed it—jazz hands.

They found out recently that they, in fact, broke the old record for the most people doing jazz hands at once, which was 394 people in the U.K. Guinness sent them a certificate marking the effort.

Ambs says her school, Rosewood, is "a supportive, enthusiastic learning community. Parents, staff, and students are eager to jump in do what it takes to achieve big goals, regardless of whether those goals are academic achievements or world records."

Karen and everyone in the world record-setting Jazz Hands get today's One Good Thing!

