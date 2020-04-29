GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A local high school student isn't playing video games during quarantine. She's feeding our frontline workers.

I'll let her explain:

"Hi. My name is Averie Fitzjohn and I started a fundraising initiative called Feeding Our Frontlines GR. The purpose of Feeding Our Frontlines GR is to raise money to buy meals from local restaurants for healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters here in Grand Rapids. We're doing this not only to thank the front line workers for their service and care for COVID-19 patients, but to also support some of the local restaurants that we love. I'm excited to say that today will be our first delivery from Vitales to the respiratory therapy department at Metro Health Hospital."

High schooler, Averie Fitzjohn started a fundraiser during the 2020 pandemic to buy meals from local restaurants and deliver them to frontline workers.

Averie Fitzjohn

Averie has also brought food from El Arriero Mexican Bar and Grill to cardiovascular department at Metro Health and fed 100 EMT's with The Pit Stop Barbeque. What Averie is doing is great. And you can help her. You can.

If you'd like to contact Averie and donate you can reach her on Facebook, Instagram and Go Fund Me. You can also email her at averie32fitz@gmail.com.

