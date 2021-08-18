One Good Thing: Kids Produce Project

A lakeshore farmers market and a chiropractic office are teaching kids good eating habits.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A new program on the lakeshore is helping to teach kids healthy eating habits.

The Holland Farmers Market has partnered with Higher Health Chiropractic to launch the "Kids Produce Program." It started in July.

On Wednesdays, kids and their parents just need to go to the Higher Health Chiropractic table at the market, and pick up a coupon.

Each coupon is valued at one dollar and can be spent at the market on a fruit or vegetable of that child's choosing.

They're trying to both teach and empower children to adopt healthy eating habits, and directly involve them in the decision-making process.

Dr. Andrew White - the owner of Higher Health - says, "Our goal is to help raise a healthy generation of kids in our community. To accomplish this, it begins with education and experiences. We are proud of this program as it will educate children on where food comes from while giving them the experience of purchasing their food."

This program is "while supplies last."