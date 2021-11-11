One Good Thing: Local restaurant expands tribute to vets

Brann's Steakhouse now has permanent indoor displays to military members and first responders killed in the line.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local restaurant just completed a renovation. That's not usually OGT-worthy. But one aspect of it is.

Brann's Steakhouse is popular for many things — including its display of supportive military and law enforcement flags out front. But it's what just got done on the inside I want to tell you about. As part of their $1 million renovation, they've added wall-to-wall tributes to police and servicemembers who died in the line of duty. You'll be able to see them the moment you enter the restaurant.

In addition to the wall displays — which have photos and art of the individuals being honored — they also have a table where 13 glasses of beer are perpetually stationed, in recognition of the 13 US military members killed in explosions at the very end of the Afghanistan War.

"It was really important to us that when we decided to create a new look, we wanted to make sure the centerpiece of that new look would honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said owner Johnny Brann.

One Good Thing to Johnny Brann's Steakhouse & Grille for including a salute to fallen servicemembers in their new renovation.

