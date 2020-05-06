One Good Thing: Perrigo toothbrush donation

They have away more than 100,000 to three different local non-profits.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today's One Good Thing is something that may seem pretty small, but it's actually pretty big.

Perrigo is donating more than 160,000 toothbrushes to three different West Michigan non-profits: Camp Fire West Michigan, The StoreHouse of Community Resources, and Kids Food Basket. That's about $150,000 worth.

Perrigo says it fits into their global mission: "to make lives better by bringing Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products that consumers trust everywhere they are sold."

And then there's this: it's recommended you switch your toothbrush every three months and after every illness. So it's really important during COVID-19.

Not everyone can afford something is simple as a toothbrush. Perrigo gets today's One Good Thing for helping with that.

