One Good Thing: Purse & money sent back to CA girl

Two girls and a store owner got lost purse and cash back to the girl on the West Coast.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Today's OGT is sweet - both literally and figuratively.

This post was put on the Grand Haven Informed Facebook page a few days ago. Mark Edge writes, "A huge shout out to the great people and businesses of Grand Haven. our grand niece was visiting from California and left her purse somewhere downtown The purse was found by a couple girls. They turned it in with all the money to Sweet Temptations. Ray Murray - the owner - tracked our niece down via a library card she had in her purse. Ray mailed the purse back to her in California - and included a bunch of candy from his story! This just goes to show what an honest and giving community we all live in."

One Good Thing to the two anonymous girls who turned in the purse... and to Ray - the ice cream man - Murray from Sweet Temptations for getting it back to that little girl in California.

