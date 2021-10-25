One Good Thing: RideLink

The service helps people 60 and older get a lot of their daily errands done. One of those people is grateful.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A grateful person here in West Michigan wants to thank a program that's become vital to a lot of people to get their day-to-day things done, like grocery shopping.

This email came from BJ Griffin. BJ writes, "I don't have any pictures...but I hope you will give a shout out to RideLink. I am a senior and I don't drive. RideLink is my only form of transportation to my doctor appointments. I have Meijer for groceries. But there is no one else who can take me for my doctors visits. I use a walker and they have a unit pull up to my door and help me in and out. There are a lot of people who use this form of transportation and I for one am very grateful."

Now you saw a lot of photos of Rapid buses. That's because The Rapid operates RideLink with several other entities, like Hope Network Transportation, Senior Neighbors, Kent County Community Action and United Methodist Community House. They describe it as a network of area transportation providers.

RideLink offers transportation to persons aged 60 or older to any destination, including doctor visits, recreational visits and shopping trips within Kent County.

One Good Think to the RideLink program for helping out people like BJ. To learn more about RideLink and to sign up, click here.

