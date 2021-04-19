One Good Thing: Sensory Friendly Museum Night

Museum staff say they will adapt sounds, lighting and activities within the current exhibits to create a low-sensory experience for the evening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A local museum is celebrating World Autism Awareness Day with a special night this week.

This Thursday, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is teaming up with the Hope Network to invite visitors living with autism and other sensory processing needs for a "Sensory Friendly Museum Night." It will go from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Museum staff say they will adapt sounds, lighting and activities within the current exhibits to create a low-sensory experience for the evening.

In addition, a limited number of sensory bags are available for checkout. They include items like fidget tools and noise-canceling headphones. They're also adapting the lighting and sound for Sean Kenney's Wild Connections made with LEGO Bricks and the GRPM-created show, Subatomic: Detecting the Unseen.

Thank you to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Hope Network for this Thursday's Sensory Friendly Museum Night. Visitors need to pre-register and can do so by clicking here. grpm.org