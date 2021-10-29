One Good Thing: Stephanie Thomas

The GRCC alum thought she was too old to compete as a runner. She was wrong.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Today's OGT is an unusual story come full circle.

In 2017, then 27 year old Stephanie Thomas enrolled at Grand Rapids Community College's criminal justice program. She was spotted running on a treadmill, and approached about being on the Raider cross country team. She figured she was too old, especially having never run competitively before in her life. But, she took a shot. Turns out, she was really good.

She ran a sub-seven minute mile in her first 5K. she broke GRCC's Women's 5K record - which still stands. Then, she advanced to the NJCAA National Championships, and named an All-American. And she did it all while nearly a decade older than her competitors. And it came full circle.

This year, three years after graduating, she is now an assistant coach for the team.

Stephanie said, "I know now that you're always going to miss out if you don't take the chance. I'm so glad I did." Stephanie Thomas gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.