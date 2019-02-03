MUSKEGON, Mich. — Today's One Good Thing started with an apology from Nick LaFave. This was a submission from last October that got lost in the shuffle. He found it the other day, and wanted to get it on now.

The submitter writes about Miss Whitlow, a first grade teacher at Three Oaks Academy in Muskegon. She wanted to get 27 people to sponsor the 27 children in her class, so each of them could get a book once a month through the Scholastic program. Too often, they can't afford this on their own. Good news: it only took a four hour campaign on Facebook to get the sponsors!

The submitter finishes off by writing, "Miss Whitlow takes pride in her work and, as we all know, teachers are under paid, but work hard to provide what they can. Miss Whitlow goes above for her students. She deserves a one good thing."

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email Nick with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.