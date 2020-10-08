One Good Thing: Tuesday Trivia with Matt

Sharpen your skills and stay entertained during the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Entertainment has been in short supply during the pandemic. That's where today's OGT comes in.

I got an email about Tuesday Trivia with Matt. The submitter wrote: "When the state shutdown first happened in March, it hit most people pretty hard. Morale was low and Matt, who had been laid off from his job as well, just wanted to bring some fun to people while they were stuck at home."

Matt created a trivia contest for people to connect and have some fun during a time when things looked quite bleak.

This was 16 weeks ago. Matt has continued his Tuesday trivia nights and people are loving it. Matt asks for nothing in return, unless players wish to donate. He then asks the winners where they would like any donations given that week to go.

I know he has donated to many organizations throughout West Michigan, including Food for Frontline workers and the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

Tuesday Trivia with Matt Eikhoff gets today's One Good Thing.

