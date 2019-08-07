LANSING, Mich. — Fantastic Finds dress shop in Lansing hosted its fifth annual Military Brides Free Bridal Dress giveaway over the Fourth of July weekend. The event, which ran from July 5-7 was in support of the men and women who serve in the armed forces.

In order to qualify for the giveaway, brides were required to present their current military ID or their future spouse's military ID at the time of their scheduled appointment. The bride or fiance had to be a current member of the military, a previous member within the last five years, or a member who would soon be deployed.

Once certified, brides had an appointment around 30-minutes long to meet with a stylist and say yes to the dress.

"I feel like we have to give back to all that give us the freedom and the opportunity for us to just live our lives," Kim Gemalsky, the store manager, said.

In a statement the store's president Sue Rosenberger estimated over 100 brand-new gowns being given away, with many of the dresses retailing around $2,000.

"It gives them a chance to put that money towards something else in the wedding, because often times they have to do it very quickly. And the cost of renting things out are a little bit higher, so this just helps them make it a little bit more affordable," Gemalsky said.

For Graciela Tyson, the giveaway was a chance to give her daughter and son-in-law, the wedding they never had. Her daughter, Ava Vasquez has been married to husband and army soldier Vladimiro "Isaac" Vasquez for nearly 11 years. The two have four children together, but never got the opportunity to have a wedding due to Isaac's deployment.

Ava Vasquez

"It’s a blessing to have him serve. It’s a blessing to have her be a military mom: four kids, four beautiful kids. And with the help of Fantastic Finds, having them have the opportunity to have a wedding," said Shelton Tyson, Ava's father.

With Isaac deployed in Germany and Ava living in at a military base in Kansas, the shopping was up to Graciela. She Facetimed Ava in the store, alongside Fantastic Finds stylists, and together they said yes to the dress.

"It’s a one shoulder dress, gathered a little on the side and it drapes on the way down, and it has a long train. It’s ivory and it’s gorgeous. I can’t wait to see her in it," Graciela gushed.

Isaac is expected to return to the states by December, and Graciela said the couple will decide on a date at that time. While the family doesn't have a specific date set, Graciela said the employees and owner at Fantastic Finds will "definitely be invited."

