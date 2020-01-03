HART, Mich. — Not only do Jaxon and Kaleb Edenburn, twins from the Hart area, share a birthday, they also only get one every four years.

While the boys are technically 8 years old, this was only the second time the Edenburns were able to celebrate on their actual birthday because they were born on Feb. 29, 2012.

Leap Day only comes around every four years.

The Edenburn twins were supposed to be born on March 17, which happens to be another holiday with St. Patrick's Day, but they came a few weeks early.

Kristen Edenburn, the twins' mom, said as the boys get older, it's getting easier to explain to them why their birthday doesn't happen every year.

"They're grasping it a little bit more now. It was tough before. They were like, 'well what do you mean, we don't get a birthday every year?'" Edenburn said.

It takes about 365.25 days for the Earth to make one revolution around the sun. To make up for that extra time, one day is added to the calendar every four years.

"It was a little above their heads, but I was like it was just something that happens every four years," Edenburn said. "We just threw an extra day on, and that was the day you were born."

The odds of being born on Leap Day are roughly 1 out of every 1,461. But the odds of being twins born on Leap Day is about 1 in 50,000, according to Leapyearday.com.

