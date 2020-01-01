HOWELL, Mich. — Zack is a 30-plus-pound cat who is up for adoption by the Michigan Humane Society.

The humane society tweeted about Zach on Tuesday.

"He's currently over 30 pounds and our medical staff is trying to get him to a healthier weight," the post reads.

The Troy Police Department, which has a station cat named Pawfficer Donut, responded to the humane society saying "We'd love to see Zack's fitness journey. This could be an inspiration for all of us."

The department also said if Zack loses some weight, they'd consider him for deputy status on their feline unit.

The 12-year-old cat is up for adoption at the Howell animal shelter.

If you want to adopt Zack, contact the Michigan Humane Society.

