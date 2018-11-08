ZEELAND, Mich. -- Zeeland has gone to the dogs...in the best possible way! The 13th Annual Dogarama took place in downtown Zeeland Saturday. And you don't have to own a dog to take part in the fun!

One of the highlights was the Ultimate Air Dogs dock jumping competition. All the action took place on Church Street where they set up a temporary pool for the dogs to jump into.

There was also all kinds of contests. Here is a look at the categories:

Cutest Puppy (up to 1 year)

Master-Dog Look alike (costumes encouraged)

Happiest Dog

Most Unique Markings

Cutest Adult Dog (mixed breed)

Most Unique Dog Name

Best Doggie Duo

Softest Ears

Cutest Adult Small Dog (purebred)

Cutest Adult Large Dog (purebred)

Best Trick

Best Dressed

Meet my new buddy Dexter! Dogarama is happening now on Church St in Zeeland!!! ⁦@wzzm13⁩ #feelthezeel pic.twitter.com/B2ztPVYwd2 — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) August 11, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM