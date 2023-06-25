Humane Society of West Michigan celebrating 140th birthday

The Humane Society of West Michigan was founded in 1883.

WALKER, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan is celebrating their 140th birthday and inviting the community to party with them.

They organization was founded in 1883 by a group of citizens who wanted to help neglected, abused, and homeless animals. The animals were housed in the groups' homes until the first shelter was built in 1944.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is celebrating with a party at their shelter in Walker on June 25th and the whole community is invited. The party will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature games, a bounce house, face painting, and of course, cake and ice cream.

They're also holding a birthday adoption special during the event. The adoption fees for all adult cats and dogs are waived. Puppies can be adopted for 140 dollars.

You can purchase tickets on the Humane Society of West Michigan's website or at the door.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.